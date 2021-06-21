Wizkid Reacts As Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz Samples the Beat Off His Essence Single
- Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has got a lot of Nigerians singing after he dropped a new single where he sampled Wizkid's beat in Essence
- The Tanzanian star had taken to social media with a video of himself singing along to the song as it played in the background
- Nigerians are not the only ones who have reacted to the video, Wizkid himself took to the singer's comment section with an emoji
Wizkid fans are not only protective of the singer's reputation, but they also not take it lightly when someone comes near his craft.
Tanzanian superstar, Diamond Platnumz has got people talking after he shared a video of himself jamming to his new single, Loyal.
The beat of the song was taken from Wizkid's Essence, off his Made in Lagos album, without any refix or change.
Watch the video below:
Wizkid and Nigerians react
While his fans filled the comment section with praises for him, Nigerians took turns to laugh at what they called a cover of Wizkid's Essence.
The Essence crooner himself simply dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.
The Tanzanian's reply to Wizkid's reaction was sighted:
Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:
Ceo_pinzle:
"Starboy dey for everyone regardless."
Sammyconnect:
"He does that everytime, Lol."
_magmass:
"Nah essence cover the guy do nah. Wizkid sef you acknowledge am."
Aldolina__:
"E reach to laugh, what manner of wack lyrics is that?"
Empress__adesewa:
"He sha don write machala way, but I don't understand Wizkid reaction."
Markfred460:
"This guy don thief Wizkid beat for Essence. I hope from this we all can now say wizkid is the number 1 in Africa?"
Tife and Zion celebrate Wizkid for father's day
Singer Wizkid was among the celebrities who were celebrated by their loved ones on social media for Father's Day.
His first child with Sola Ogudu, Boluwatife, took to his Instagram page to share a black-and-white throwback photo with his dad accompanied by a lovely caption.
His youngest son with his manager, Jada P, Zion also had a lovely Father's Day post on Instagram.
