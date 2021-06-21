Anthony Joshua Posts Cute Photo of Himself and Son to Celebrate Fathers Day

Anthony Joshua has shared cute photo of himself and his pretty five-year-old son to celebrate the Fathers Day

Joshua is one of the best boxers in the world considering his records losing only one fight since he started professional career

The 31-year-old boxer will be facing Oleksandr Usyk in his next boxing fight on September 25 at the Spurs stadium

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian and British world's boxing champion Anthony Joshua has posted nice photo of himself and his son JJ to celebrate Fathers Day which occurred on Sunday, June 20.

Fathers in many parts of the world were celebrated on Sunday, June 20, and they were hailed for their roles and responsibilities in their families.

There are many sportsmen in the world who are also fathers in which they also took to social media to celebrate themselves and their households.

Nigerian and British boxer Anthony Joshua in action. Photo by Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

In the post Anthony Joshua shared on his page, the Nigerian teamed up with Hugo Boss for a special project to commemorate fatherhood.

And that included getting suited up with his kid.

Anthony, 31, and Joseph, 5, rocked matching navy Hugo Boss blazers and black t-shirts as they posed for the photo-shoot.

The Nigerian is looking forward for his next boxing fight against Usyk which will occur at the Tottenham stadium on September 25.

Fans were actually expecting Anthony Joshua to face Tyson Fury before the Brit was ordered to engage American boxer Deontay Wilder in a trilogy.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Anthony Joshua may be knocking out opponents as the heavyweight but the British-born Nigerian boxer surely has a soft spot for women.

The 31-year-old who is a close friend to his mother revealed that any man who maltreats a woman will never experience peace in their lives.

The IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight made a post on his Instagram handle backing women for their relentless efforts in keeping the family.

Legit.ng also reported how Anthony Joshua was not left out in the yearly Valentine's Day celebration as he was hanging with family and friends.

But the four-belt heavyweight champion who is known for his passion for rap music did something unusual.

The 31-year-old picked up the microphone and sang one of Joe's hit songs 'Good Girls' while he thrilled his guests.

Dressed in a simple T-shirt and joggers pants, the handsome boxing champ sang the song word-for-word in a karaoke-style.

Source: Legit.ng