Lionel Messi once made a meal out of veteran Italian defender Alessandro Nesta during his career

The former Italy international described the experience Barcelona star as mentally exhausting

Nesta won key trophies for club and country during his playing days including the Champions League and the World Cup

Lionel Messi has mesmerized several defenders in his career and one of them is Italy's Alessandro Nesta who confessed he got intimated by the Barcelona superstar, Sempre Milan.

Nesta is regarded as one of the best defenders the game has produced but when he came face-to-face with Messi, the Argentine made him look ordinary.

AC Milan traveled to the Camp Nou to play Barcelona in a Champions League group game and the then 37-year-old said he was mentally exhausted with the quick feet of Messi.

Lionel Messi made Alessandro Nesta look ordinary when Barcelona and AC Milan met in the Champions League. Photo by Claudio Villa and Pierre-Philippe Marcou

As quoted by 90min the former Lazio defender said:

“The thing that made me depressed is that he had left ten times in ten minutes and I was starting to struggle at 37. In the tenth minute I kicked him and fell to the ground exhausted, I could see the stars.

"He was already giving me his hand to pull me up. There he mentally destroyed me. Do you understand? I was on the ground and when after two seconds I open eyes I see his face with his hand in front that he wanted to help me get up. He mentally destroyed me there."

Nesta won two Serie A and the same amount of Champions League titles with Milan as well as the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

