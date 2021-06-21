Kamaru Usman has taken to social media to post an awesome video of himself and his daughter to celebrate fathers day

The UFC star was seen in the video conducting a workout session for his six-year-old daughter in an incredible moment

Usman who was born in Auchi recently returned to Nigeria with his family and has been visiting some sports personalities

UFC champion Kamaru Usman has posted an adorable video on his Instagram page where he was spotted making his 6-year-old daughter go through an intense workout session on Fathers day.

On Sunday, June 20, fathers in many nations around the world were celebrated and praised for their wonderful contributions towards raising and catering for their families.

Sportsmen around the world were not also left out of this celebration as many footballers who are fathers took to social media to celebrate themselves.

Kamaru Usman however decided not to be left out of the joyous momentum by posting a video of himself and his lovely daughter inside his house.

After completing the workout in the video, Kamaru Usman was happy with his daughter and jokingly promised to give her 10 thousand dollars.

The six-year-old daughter was also happy with her father's words as both of them hugged each other after the workout.

The sportsman stated that the video is dedicated to all fathers around the world and also to those aspiring to become dads.

''We understand that this is a difficult time for many fathers out there and me and my daughters want to wish you all happy celebration.

''Great love from me and my daughters to all the fathers out there.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Kamaru Usman touched down in Lagos state and paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in Marina.

The UFC welterweight champion flew into the country for the first time since he was a child from his base in the United States.

The 34-year-old had a brief meeting with the governor and was given a plaque to honour his visit into the government house.

Usman recently retained his welterweight crown after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second round, his second victory over the American-born Mexican mixed martial artist.

Colby Covington has been named as the Nigerian Nightmare's challenger as the Delta state born wrestler will be defending his belt for the sixth time.

