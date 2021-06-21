Raphael Varane has been a long-term transfer target for English side Premier League Manchester United

Nicky Butt contends the Real Madrid defender would form a formidable partnership with Maguire

It remains unclear if Real Madrid would let Varane depart this summer after the exit of Sergio Ramos

Former Man United star Nicky Butt has advised the club to go all out for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.

United are expected to enter the market in search of fresh legs to bolster their squad, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on a number of signings.

Metro UK reports the Manchester-based club are looking to sign a formidable centre-back to partner captain Harry Maguire and have put Varane top on the wishlist.

Raphael Varane wanted at Man Utd. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Varane has been an integral part of Real Madrid's success in recent years, helping them win three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns during his 10-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Butt has now said he would love to see United do everything within their reach to land the Frenchman, suggesting he would rather have him than West Ham's Declan Rice.

Rice has widely been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but Butt feels the transfer would not make any sense. Butt said:

"The biggest thing that needs addressing for me at Manchester United this summer is that centre-back position; we need a partner for Harry Maguire.

"Everyone talks about Raphael Varane. I understand he’s a little bit older than most people would perhaps like, but you just have to go back to the days of Teddy Sheringham," he added.

Speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes, the United icon noted the club cannot afford another season without a trophy, adding the transfer business must be premised on that account.

"For me, next season has to be about getting some silverware back in that trophy cabinet for Manchester United. It’s about getting the right players who will allow you to challenge for trophies. It’s a winning club, so we can’t go this long without silverware," he noted.

Ramos departs Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that tension is heightened at the Santiago Bernabeu as legendary Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is has formally announced his departure from the club.

The team captain who has spent 16 years with the club is expected to appear at the conference alongside president Florentino Perez. Real Madrid have confirmed that the 35-year-old is saying goodbye following an announcement via Sky Sports.

