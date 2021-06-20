No fewer than 25 home-based Super Eagles stars have been called up for the friendly game against Mexico on July 4

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is back on the team after missing out on the national team's last few outings

Meanwhile, only 22 players will make the final shortlist that will depart for the United States for the encounter next month

Nigeria's technical adviser Gernot Rohr has invited 25 Nigeria Professional Football League stars for the international friendly game against Mexico next month.

Enyimba's duo John Noble and Anayo Iwuala top the list of home-based stars for the game billed for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California, the United States on July 3.

This is part of the Mexican’s MexTour Series that will see them play three matches before facing off with the Super Eagles.

Also in the list of invited players are Rivers’ United defender Ifeanyi Anaemena, Enyimba FC midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and forwards Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International) and Stephen Jude (Kwara United).

Meanwhile, the players are expected to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd June with their travel documents, while only 22 of them will travel to the United States for the friendly.

According to information released by the NFF's communications department, the match which will kick off at 7.30 pm LA time will be the sixth confrontation between the senior teams of both countries, four of which have ended in draws.

The only win in the series has gone to Mexico, when they trumped a US Gold Cup encounter in Dallas (State of Texas) 2-1 on 24th June 1995.

Goalkeepers:

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC)

Defenders:

Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Mohammed Zirkiflu (Plateau United); Imoh Ubot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United)

Midfielders:

Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Nwasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United); Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Forwards:

Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United)

