Arsenal endured a frustrating 2020/21 season that saw them miss out on a European football slot for the first time in 25 years

Reports indicate the north London club are set for one of their biggest ever summer transfer expenditure

The goalkeeping department, defence and midfield are among the key areas Mikel Arteta is said to be keen to strengthen

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is reportedly set to provide the club with an eyewatering transfer budget of £250m to spend on new signings this summer.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their squad following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign that saw them miss out on. European football slot for the first time in more than two decades.

According to Express UK, the team is set for a large-scale overhaul, with many players expected to be shipped out before the start of next season.

The publication added the move will see Arsenal invest significantly in new signings to boost their chances of competing favourably in the domestic scene.

It is in this view Kroenke is now preparing to bankroll the club's biggest summer rebuild to the tune of £25million.

90min reports the north Londoners are keen on signing young talent and high-potential players who can fetch profits in sales in the coming years.

The development comes at a time Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to sign no fewer than five players in a bid aimed at reinforcing his squad.

A new goalkeeper, full-back, central defender, and two midfielders are among the players the Spaniard is desperate to add this summer.

Key among the players Arsenal are tracking include Sheffield United shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale, Brighton defender Ben White and Wolves ace Ruben Neves.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Granit Xhaka has reportedly pleaded with Arsenal to accept an offer this summer to allow him to leave the club and join AS Roma.

The Italian giants are understood to be in the driving seat in the race to sign the Arsenal midfielder.

Metro UK reports Jose Mourinho, who was recently appointed Roma boss is desperate to have Xhaka within his ranks once the 2021/22 season kicks off.

