Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign suffered a major setback earlier this weekend following their 4-2 defeat to Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of showing individual skills instead of focusing on his team glory in the game

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann suggested that Ronaldo may have played a part in his team's loss

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Didi Hamann has branded Cristiano Ronaldo a 'fool' following Portugal's 4-2 defeat to Germany in their second Euro 2020 group game.

The defending champions kicked off their title defence with a 3-0 triumph over Hungary with the 36-year-old scoring two of the games late into the game.

However, the 2016 champions failed to book their spot in the rounds of 16 stage after the encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich earlier this weekend with the defeat to the German team.

Chelsea star Rudiger in action for Germany against Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in their Euro 2020 group game. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Fernando Santos' men from close range after tapping into the net a low cross from Diogo Jota in the 15th minute of their encounter.

The Juventus forward after his opener against the Germans excited the fans with his skills after heightening Antonio Rudiger before backheeling the ball into the path of a teammate without so much as glancing at the ball.

It was a good move for Ronaldo's fans but Hamann felt it was showboating and it was actually counterproductive for the Portuguese team during an interview with RTE and reported by Daily Star and SunSport.

Didi Hamann accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of showboating against Germany

"I think it’s nonsense, he flicks the ball over, pretends he is going to catch it and backheels it across, and looks away… of course it is [amazing] and we know he can do that… I think, in a way he’s belittling the opposition.

"This is at 1-0 and I’m sitting here while you all rave about it. Yes, he is the best, with Messi… He looks a fool now. This is 1-0. He does look the fool.

"If you ask the German players, they’ll tell you now what they thought of it. They would have noticed that.

"I tell you now, all of them will say it may have given us an extra bit of whatever to change things. What is he trying to achieve? Maybe this [Germany comeback] is where it all started."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's goal against the Germain team took his tally to three in two games so far in the competition.

Robin Gosens row with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A

