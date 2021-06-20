There have been fears Christian Eriksen may never play professional football again after he suffered a cardiac arrest while in action for Denmark

Sanjay Sharma, a sports cardiologist suggested it is unlikely Eriksen will take to the pitch again, with Rio Ferdinand advising the Inter ace to quit football

However, Daley Blind, who has previously suffered a similar moment of scare is confident Eriksen's career is not finished

Blind initially suffered a black-out during a Champions League game against Valencia in ­December 2019 before he collapsed on the pitch for the second time in a year while playing in a friendly for Ajax

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind believes Christian Eriksen will come back stronger after the midfielder collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

The former Tottenham star suffered a heart attack and was unconscious for some time - sending the football world into a standstill before the halftime of the encounter.

However, it took the swift intervention of the Danish team's captain Simon Kjaer who performed CPR on the Inter Milan player before he regained consciousness and was later rushed to the hospital.

Eriksen, who turns out for Inter Milan at club level has since been discharged from hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

Whereas his release from the hospital gave many hopes he will return to action, sports cardiologist Sanjay Sharma spelt doom on the Danish star's football career.

Sources reveal how Sanja expressed fears Eriksen may have played his last professional football match after the Saturday, June 12, incident.

However, Blind, who has collapsed twice during his football career believes Eriksen can still make a football comeback.

Speaking on Eriksen's incident the former Man United star admitted the incident left him broken, reflecting at his own moment of scare.

The Dutch defender revealed many believed he would never play football again before his grand comeback and holds the same optimism on Eriksen, asking him to ignore the naysayers. Blind said:

Daley Blind's sincere advice to Christian Eriksen

“When this happened to me, the whole world was telling me I was finished as a player, that I would not be able to play again. Look where I am today. This is why I say to everyone, 'Leave Christian alone!".

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if Eriksen will be allowed back into the pitch, with the midfielder now requiring a defibrillator to regulate his heartbeat.

Christian Eriksen was lucky to be back after collapsing on the pitch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jens Kleinefeld, the German doctor who treated Christian Eriksen has explained that the player was happy to be back after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch.

It was an ugly incident on Saturday, June 12, as Christian Eriksen fell on the ground while playing for his country in EURO 2020 encounter against Finland.

The former Tottenham attacking midfielder got urgent attention from medical staff on the pitch before he was transferred to the hospital.

