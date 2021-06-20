Carlo Ancelotti might be plotting a surprise move for England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer

The 62-year-old recently re-joined Real Madrid after Frenchman Zinedine Zidane walked out on the La Liga team for the second time

Ancelotti is now set to build a team to compete for silverware and his former player is his first target with a bid that could be as much as £50m

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a top transfer target for new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti this summer.

The Italian-born tactician was named Los Blancos' next handler after the exit of Zinedine Zidane at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Ancelotti didn't think twice to quit his role as the Toffees head coach for a return to the Santiago Bernabeu despite his £1million-a-month deal at the Premier League club.

Carlo Ancelotti exchanging greetings with England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during Everton's Premier League game vs Newcastle United in 2019. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Real Madrid could splash as much as £50m on Calvert-Lewin

He is now planning to raid the Goodison Park for his former striker Calvert-Lewin in a deal that could be valued at about £50 million.

The former Chelsea boss was quoted to have described the English man as a complete striker during his reign at the EPL club.

Real reason Everton might consider selling Calvert-Lewin

Meanwhile, Goal and SunSport suggest that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri might be forced to accept the bid for the 24-year-old owing to the growing financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

The Sun claims Merseyside outfit had lost a staggering £240 million in the past two years, and with coronavirus still stopping fans from the stadium, they might be hit with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's current deal with his current club is due on June 30, 2025, but he could move way before his contract elapses in the next four years.

