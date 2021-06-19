Barcelona announced the signing of Memphis Depay on Saturday, June 19 as he will put pen on paper on a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season

The 27-year old joined the Catalan giants for free after his contract with Olympique Lyonnais ran out

Barcelona have completed the free signing of Memphis Depay from Lyon.

Memphis Depay is officially a Barcelona player after the club agreed a deal with his representatives. Photo by Marcel ter Bals.

With his contract at the French club set to expire in June, Barcelona have been in constant negotiations with Depay since January 2021.

A statement from Barca's website reads:

"Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season."

Only a few days ago, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who managed Depay with the Netherlands National team, said negotiations were positive and it was only a matter of time before the Dutch international was confirmed as a Barcelona player.

Depay, 27, is currently on international duty with Netherlands and was on the score sheet during the 2-0 Group C win over Austria.

According to a statement on the Barcelona website, the paperwork is complete and Depay will now link up with his former manager Koeman.

Depay’s career looked to have taken a bad turn when he left Manchester United for Olympique Lyon in 2017 after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

He however made a name for himself in France and revived his career, with some of his highlights in his five years with Lyon being reaching the Champions League semifinal and the Coupe de France Final in 2020 where he lost out to France.

Depay was also part of the Netherlands side which finished third in the 2014 World Cup.

Barcelona revamping the squad

Depay is Barcelona’s fourth summer signings after the Catalan giants brought in Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Brazilian right-back Emerson.

Notably, majority of these signings have been for free as Barcelona cashed in on their availability.

One player they missed out on was former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who was on the verge of joining the Spanish club but instead opted for to link up with Paris Saint Germain.

