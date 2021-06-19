Mats Hummels’s own goal was enough to hand France a win in the intense Group F clash in Euro 2020

A hilarious subplot from the game was the fact that Hummels’s son celebrated when he scored the own goal

The defender admitted his three-year-old is yet to grasp the full football concept hence the confusion

Germany defender Matts Hummels recently revealed his three-year-old son hilariously celebrated after he scored an own goal against France.

Mats Hummels says his son celebrated when he scored an own goal vs France. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

The Germans’ Euro 2020 campaign is in danger of ending prematurely after a narrow defeat to the World Champions France in their Group F opener.

Hummels became the third player to score an own goal in Euro 2020 after turning the ball into his own net as the 2014 World Champions succumbed to defeat in a tough encounter.

Speaking to Bild, Hummels shared the hilarious side to the defeat as he narrated how his young son thought he had bagged an all-important goal for his national side.

'Thankfully, he doesn't know yet what an own goal is,” Hummels said as quoted by Daily Mail.

“He thinks the ball in the net is always right. I was told that he was celebrating. I'll probably have to teach him that.”

Hummels’s own goal saw him join an elite group of players with the unwanted record of scoring in the wrong net, others being Wojciech Szczesny and Turkey's Merih Demiral.

Germany boss Joachim Lowe spoke on Hummels’s howler where he admitted he did not blame the centre back for the goal.

“It was a brutally intense game. We fought until the end. I can't blame the team, we gave it everything we had. What was missing was a bit of penetrating power in the final third. We didn't do enough there,” Lowe analysed.

Coming into the tournament, all eyes were on Group F which consisted three sides all tipped to go all the way in Euro 2020.

Those sides included Germany, Portugal and France, who find themselves fighting for only two slots to the last 16.

So far, it is France and Portugal who hold the advantage after winning their respective games but Germany will hope to make amends when they take on Portugal on Saturday, June 19.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Portugal vs Germany ended in a six-goal thriller as Die Mannschaft bounced back from a 1-0 defeat to France to win by 4-2 in Munich.

Joachim Lowe has never lost to the Portuguese side since he became German coach and has won all of his four meetings and the fifth was not anything different.

Robin Gosens had his goal canceled as he was spotted by the VAR millimeters offside in the fifth minute.

Source: Legit Nigeria