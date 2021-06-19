Sistine Stallone's bio: who is one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters?

Sistine Stallone is the daughter of the famous American actor Sylvester Stallone. She is an American actress and model.

Besides her impressive career, what more is there to know about Sylvester Stallone's daughter?

Profile summary

Full name: Sistine Rose Stallone

Gender: Female

Famous as: Sylvester Stallone's daughter

Date of birth: 27th June 1998

Age: 23 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5'9"

Height in centimeters: 175

Weight in kilograms: 56

Weight in lbs: 123

Body build: Slim

Body measurements in inches: 33-25-33

Body measurements in centimeters: 83-63-83

Eye colour: Dark brown

Hair colour: Light brown

Siblings: Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose Stallone

Half siblings: Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh

Father: Sylvester Stallone

Mother: Jennifer Flavin

College: University of Southern California

Occupation: Actress and model

Sistine Stallone's biography

Sistine Rose Stallone was born on 27th June 1998, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. She was born to Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone and Jennifer Flavin.

Her father, Sylvester, is an American actor, director, and producer. He is famous for creating and starring in the Rocky and Rambo film series, which made him an icon in the action genre. Her mother, Jennifer, is a former American model and entrepreneur.

Sistine's siblings: Sylvester Stallone's children

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine has two half brothers born to her dad and his ex-wife, Sasha Czack. They are Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh Stallone.

Sage Moonblood, born in 1976, was an American actor, film director, producer, and co-founder of Grindhouse Releasing. He died of heart disease at age 36.

Seargeoh is an American actor known for appearing as Rocky Balboa Jr in Rocky II. He was born in 1979 and is currently 42 years old.

Who are Stallone's sisters? Sistine was raised alongside two sisters, namely, Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose. Sophia was born on 27th August 1996, while Scarlet Rose was born on 25th May 2002. Scarlet recently graduated from high school.

What do Sylvester Stallone's daughters do? Today, Sylvester Stallone's kids are all grown up. His girls have worked as professional models.

Education

Sistine attended Notre Dame High School in California and later graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Communications.

Sistine Stallone's career

Sistine was interested in modelling since she was young. She signed a contract with the IMG modelling agency and made her first appearance at a fashion show for Chanel. In July 2016, she was featured in Glamour.

In November 2017, she appeared on the cover page of the lifestyle magazine Elle Russia. She has also modelled and walked for Dolce and Gabbana. She also sponsors several brands on her social media account.

Besides her modelling career, Sistine is also a talented actress who featured in the film 47 Meters Down as Nicole.

Sistine Stallone's filmography

Here are her credits:

As an actress

2021: Midnight in the Switchgrass as Heather

2019: 47 Meters Down: Uncaged as Nicole

2018: Love Advent as Sistine Stallone

Self credits

She has also starred in various productions as herself. They include TV series, documentaries and TV specials like:

2016-2020: Access Hollywood

2019: Made in Hollywood

2017-2019: Entertainment Tonight

2019: Extra with Billy Bush

2019: Good Morning America (Guest)

(Guest) 2017: Home & Family

2017: The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

2016: 2016 Golden Globe Arrivals Special

2010: Inferno: The Making of 'The Expendables'

2010: Late Show with David Letterman

2005: The Contender

Archive footage

2019: Extra with Billy Bush

2016-2018: Entertainment Tonight

Body measurements

Sistine is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall, and she weighs 123 lbs (56 kg). Her body measurements are 33-25-33 inches. The actress has light brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Just like her father, Sistine Stallone has great interest in acting. She currently boasts three acting credits in the film industry.

