Sistine Stallone's bio: who is one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters?
Sistine Stallone is the daughter of the famous American actor Sylvester Stallone. She is an American actress and model.
Besides her impressive career, what more is there to know about Sylvester Stallone's daughter?
Profile summary
- Full name: Sistine Rose Stallone
- Gender: Female
- Famous as: Sylvester Stallone’s daughter
- Date of birth: 27th June 1998
- Age: 23 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'9"
- Height in centimeters: 175
- Weight in kilograms: 56
- Weight in lbs: 123
- Body build: Slim
- Body measurements in inches: 33-25-33
- Body measurements in centimeters: 83-63-83
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Siblings: Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose Stallone
- Half siblings: Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh
- Father: Sylvester Stallone
- Mother: Jennifer Flavin
- College: University of Southern California
- Occupation: Actress and model
Sistine Stallone's biography
Sistine Rose Stallone was born on 27th June 1998, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. She was born to Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone and Jennifer Flavin.
Her father, Sylvester, is an American actor, director, and producer. He is famous for creating and starring in the Rocky and Rambo film series, which made him an icon in the action genre. Her mother, Jennifer, is a former American model and entrepreneur.
Sistine's siblings: Sylvester Stallone's children
Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine has two half brothers born to her dad and his ex-wife, Sasha Czack. They are Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh Stallone.
Sage Moonblood, born in 1976, was an American actor, film director, producer, and co-founder of Grindhouse Releasing. He died of heart disease at age 36.
Seargeoh is an American actor known for appearing as Rocky Balboa Jr in Rocky II. He was born in 1979 and is currently 42 years old.
Who are Stallone's sisters? Sistine was raised alongside two sisters, namely, Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose. Sophia was born on 27th August 1996, while Scarlet Rose was born on 25th May 2002. Scarlet recently graduated from high school.
What do Sylvester Stallone's daughters do? Today, Sylvester Stallone's kids are all grown up. His girls have worked as professional models.
Education
Sistine attended Notre Dame High School in California and later graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Communications.
Sistine Stallone's career
Sistine was interested in modelling since she was young. She signed a contract with the IMG modelling agency and made her first appearance at a fashion show for Chanel. In July 2016, she was featured in Glamour.
In November 2017, she appeared on the cover page of the lifestyle magazine Elle Russia. She has also modelled and walked for Dolce and Gabbana. She also sponsors several brands on her social media account.
Besides her modelling career, Sistine is also a talented actress who featured in the film 47 Meters Down as Nicole.
Sistine Stallone's filmography
Here are her credits:
As an actress
- 2021: Midnight in the Switchgrass as Heather
- 2019: 47 Meters Down: Uncaged as Nicole
- 2018: Love Advent as Sistine Stallone
Self credits
She has also starred in various productions as herself. They include TV series, documentaries and TV specials like:
- 2016-2020: Access Hollywood
- 2019: Made in Hollywood
- 2017-2019: Entertainment Tonight
- 2019: Extra with Billy Bush
- 2019: Good Morning America (Guest)
- 2017: Home & Family
- 2017: The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- 2016: 2016 Golden Globe Arrivals Special
- 2010: Inferno: The Making of 'The Expendables'
- 2010: Late Show with David Letterman
- 2005: The Contender
Archive footage
- 2019: Extra with Billy Bush
- 2016-2018: Entertainment Tonight
Body measurements
Sistine is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall, and she weighs 123 lbs (56 kg). Her body measurements are 33-25-33 inches. The actress has light brown hair and dark brown eyes.
Just like her father, Sistine Stallone has great interest in acting. She currently boasts three acting credits in the film industry.
