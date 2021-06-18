After successfully undergoing heart surgery, Christian Eriksen has been released from the hospital

The midfielder survived a death scare last weekend after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark vs Finland game

Meanwhile, a defibrillator has been implanted in him to correct his heartbeat rate but no one knows if he will be back to football or not

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star got a lot of people scared after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opening game against Finland on Saturday, June 12.

Simon Kjær started the process of reviving the player after performing CPR on him before the medics arrived and after responding to treatment, he was rushed to the hospital.

Christian Eriksen during Denmark's Euro 2020 opening game on June 12. Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport

He is now said to be back home but with a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) implanted in him as reported by Sky Sports and BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Danish FA confirms that the midfielder has been allowed to rejoin his family at home after a successful surgery.

Denmark FA confirming Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital

"Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

"Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family."

Eriksen was equally quoted by the publication reacting to the immense love he received from across the globe, saying:

What Eriksen said after all the support he got from all and sundry

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

"No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia."

