Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham recently shared a video that got fans praising her humility

According to the filmmaker, the chief in a community and his people made her shoot in the area seamless

Toyin knelt on the ground like a true ypruba woman several times as she thanked them profusely

Popular award winning Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has always shown that she is a well brought up Yoruba woman.

In a post she shared via her Instagram page, the filmmaker was seen in the midst of some elderly men one of them who is a chief of the community she filmed at, expressing gratitude as she knelt to thank them.

Fans commend Toyin Abraham for her humility and sense of gratitude Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

On getting outside, she went on another round of kneeling as she thanked a woman, presumably the chief's wife.

Taking to the caption,the actress noted that the chief and his people allowed her crew to shoot in the area surprisingly without any form of stress or fight.

She wrote:

"A huge thanks to Baba wa Baale Ikota and my Ikota family. Thanks a lot for allowing us shoot in Ikota without any issue(mi o ri iru e ri)no stress,no wahala,no fight,just pure love from my Ikota family.'

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Toyin's video

The actress's post got people commending her good manners, some could not help but notice how quick she goes on her knees to show respect or gratitude.

Read some of the comments below:

I_am_candydessie:

"The way you Dey kneel down, knee no Dey pain you ni?"

Temaccessories:

"Mummy ire is so humble."

April_esi:

"Your kind of respect for people is something I must learn from you."

Wunmitrends:

"This woman knee isn't far from the ground at all."

Onikewunlamariam:

"It's your kind-heart that is making things happen like miracles, just keep the good work."

Adeyemiasenuga:

"As in, see respect. See as she dey kneel down for everyone."

Semub_fashion:

"You are so humble ma'am."

Source: Legit