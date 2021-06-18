Louis van Gaal will return to the dugout for the first time since he left Man United next season for Dutch side

The former FA Cup winner will take charge of Telstar for just one game as they plan to raise funds through it

One of the fans who buy the lottery ticket will have the chance to assist the Dutch tactician for the fixture

For the first time in five years, former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal return to football management with SC Telstar.

The 69-year-old has not been involved with any team since he was shown the exit doors by the Red Devils in 2016 despite leading them to FA Cup glory. He was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But the Dutch tactician will only be in charge of the lower league side for just one game as the club hopes to raise funds in the process.

The former midfielder spent one season playing for Telstar in 1977-78 but will have one more chance to return there briefly.

Daily Mail and SunSport report that fans will be given opportunities to buy lottery tickets, for just £2.50 to enter the race of becoming Van Gaal's assistant for a one-off fixture next season.

The publication also revealed that the former Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Holland boss joked:

"If you want to make a mess of a game alongside me, buy a lottery ticket!"

Also available for grabs are tickets to the Dutch Grand Prix, PlayStations, football kits, and a shower unit through the draw.

The club released a video of Van Gaal and his wife Truus walking into Telstar's stadium and then signed a deal to that effect.

Meanwhile, the funds realised from the event will go to the Spieren door Spieren Foundation, a charity that fights against muscle disease in children.

