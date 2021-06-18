Odion Ighalo on Wednesday, June 16, celebrated his 32nd birthday in which his mansion in Lagos was opened

Obafemi Martins and Daddy Showkey are among the celebrities who attended the birthday of the former Man United striker

Ighalo's adorable mother also joined well wishers in dancing and singing popular gospel song in her son's house

Odion Ighalo's mother on Wednesday, June 16, was in joyous mood while celebrating the birthday of his son who has made so much money through the game of football.

Following the completion of the League season in Saudi Arabia, Odion Ighalo and his family traveled down to Lagos where he has an incredible mansion.

And while celebrating his birthday in his house, Odion Ighalo's mother joined the party and was even spotted singing gospel song in great moment.

The celebrant was in happy mood seeing his mother singing and was busy smiling while recording the video with his phone.

According to the video posted on Instagram by Tim Godfrey, other well wishers were also spotted dancing in Odion Ighalo's house.

Odion Ighalo stopped playing for the Super Eagles after their campaign at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt where Gernot Rohr and his men finished on third position.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins, music icon Daddy Showkey and Obi Cubana were all in attendance on Wednesday evening, June 16, as Odion Ighalo celebrated his birthday.

The Nigerian striker who recently entered the country turned 32 and he decided to throw the gate of his mansion in Lagos open for his fans, friends and associates to celebrate him.

It was an adorable party at Odion Ighalo's mansion as well wishers and the celebrant himself were all spotted dancing in joyous momentum.

Odion Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian players considering the money the former Watford striker has made since he started his career.

He is also the first Nigerian player to play for Premier League side Manchester United where he was impressive under the Red Devils' manager Ole Solskjaer.

During his time in the Super Eagles, Odion Ighalo played 35 games scoring 16 goals for the three-time African champions before he hanged his boots.

Odion Ighalo decided to quit the Super Eagles after the 2019 African Cup of Nations where he finished as the highest goalscorer at the championship.

