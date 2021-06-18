Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is currently playing for Nigerian Professional Football League side Kano Pillars

The former CSKA Moscow star has been impressive for the Sai Masugida since he rejoined them during the window

Ahmed Musa is one of the Nigerian big players who has expensive cars in his garage thanks to the round leather game

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has taken to his Instagram page to post short video of himself in his garage in Kano state thanking God for his blessings on him.

The Kano Pillars striker is one of the richest Nigerian players thanks to football who made Ahmed Musa what he is today.

In the video posted by the former Leicester City striker, three expensive vehicles can be seen around him while pressing his phone before taking a stroll.

Ahmed Musa explained that he is always happy and grateful for everything he has gotten in his life.

“Happiness is an attitude. We either make ourselves miserable, or happy and strong. The amount of work is the same. I am grateful for all life's blessings,''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ahmed Musa and his teammates at Kano Pillars together with their opponents Akwa United were chased out of the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna by angry fans who stormed the pitch.

The incident happened during the Nigerian Professional Football League match-day 26 game between hosts Kano Pillars and table toppers Akwa United.

Kano Pillars went into this game with the aim of getting the three maximum points which would have taken them to the summit of the League table, but they were unable to get it.

Akwa United on the other hand knew that a draw against Kano Pillars in Kaduna would be of great help for them in the encounter which they got.

Just two days after returning to Nigeria from Austria, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa started the NPFL game for Kano Pillars against Akwa United.

Legit.ng also reported how Ahmed Musa opened up on his decision to make return to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) claiming that he rejoined Kano Pillars so as to help boost the image of the League.

Musa's return to the Nigerian Professional Football League is still the discussion among Nigerian football fans and also sports reporters.

The former Leicester City man was on the verge of making a return to the Premier League before the move to West Brom was blocked.

