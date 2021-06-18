Austin Okocha nearly guided Bolton Wanderers to EFL Cup glory in 2004 but lost to Middlesbrough in the final

The Nigerian star joined the Wanderers as a free agent 19 years ago and he was named their captain barely one year after

Bolton gave him an initial two year deal but ended up spending four years over his incredible display during his reign with them

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha made his mark playing in the English Premier League for about four seasons despite not winning any title during the time.

The 47-year-old attacker joined Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer in the summer of 2002 from Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer.

This came after an impressive World Cup appearance for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup the same year and he even made more impact for them during his stay.

Okocha signed an initial two-year deal with The Wanderers but after an unbeatable performance from the midfielder, his reign was extended until 2006.

He scored 18 goals and three assists in 145 appearances for the Trotters and was also named captain of the team just one year into his arrival at the club - succeeding Gudni Bergsson.

The Former Nigerian star was so unlucky not to have won the EFL Cup with Bolton at the end of the 2003-04 season after losing the final 2-1 to Middlesbrough at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff.

Okocha won the Premier League player of the month award in November 2003 and also went on to win the BBC goal of the month in April 2003.

The former PSG star was also voted as the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2003 and 2004, beating other contestants to the prize two consecutive years. He eventually left Bolton for Qatar SC in 2006 before finally hanging his boots six years later.

