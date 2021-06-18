Ashley Young has made an emotional switch to his former club Aston Villa after spending two seasons won Inter Milan

The 36-year-old was part of Antonio Conte's side that won Serie A and played in the Europa League final two seasons ago

Young who was previously a left-side forward had previously featured for Villa between 2007 to 2011 before joining Man United

Ashley Young has refused to extend his contract with Italian champions Inter Milan and have rejoined Aston Villa, Sky Sports.

The 35-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Nerazzurri after he was released by Man United.

And the former England international has decided to return to Villa Park to play under Dean Smith whose side did well in the Premier League last season.

After completing the move, Young said on Villa TV:

"It feels amazing to be back, it feels like I've not left.

"You can see how much the club has evolved since my time and I'm just ready to get down to work now.

"When I heard of the interest from Aston Villa, it was straight to my agent 'get a deal done, whatever you can, get a deal done.'

"Watching from afar, seeing the squad, how well they did last season, how well they've been doing.

"And, for me, I know I've got that winning mentality."

Ahsley Young has returned to the club that made him a national figure Aston Villa. Photo by Neville Williams

Source: Getty Images

Young left Aston Villa after four seasons from 2007-2011 before joining Sire, Alex Ferguson at at Old Trafford where he won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

The wing-back has also been contacted by top English clubs including Watford and Burnley but chose to play for Villa.

