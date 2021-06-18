Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, welcomed Nigeria internationals Iheanacho and Awaziem to his home in Abuja

Both football stars are on summer break from their European clubs after playing crucial roles in their respective campaigns

Iheanacho and Ndidi helped Leicester City win the FA Cup while the Foxes also play in the Europa League next season

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidozie Awaziem paid a courtesy visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in his Abuja home.

Both players were said to have visited the two-time former governor of Abia State for his support for the development of football in the country.

The Politician was the governor when Enyimba international won the CAF Champions League title back to back in 2003 and 2004.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu welcoming Awaziem and Iheanacho to his home in Abuja earlier this week. Credit - Orji Uzor Kalu

Meanwhile, while welcoming the football stars to his house, Kalu praised Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for their impact in seeing Leicester City win the FA Cup at the end of last season.

Recall that the Foxes defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the silverware and crown their effort with the trophy.

In the process, Iheanacho also became Africa's top scorer in the history of the longest cup competition after outshining the likes of Didier Drogba and many others.

The former governor said while posting the pictures on Facebook:

“On Wednesday evening I hosted our dear Nigerian Professional Footballer and Premier League’s Leicester city star Kelechi Iheanacho, who paid me a courtesy visit at my Abuja home alongside Chidozie Collins Awaziem the central defender for Portuguese club Boavista FC.

“I congratulated him and his fellow compatriot Wilfred Ndidi for making our nation proud in the global football space by playing a huge role in assisting their club win the prestigious FA Cup amongst other laurels."

In spite of their impressive display all through the 2020-21 season, Leicester failed to seal a Champions League spot after allowing Chelsea and Liverpool push them to fifth on the log, but they will campaign in the Europa instead.

Iheanacho visits Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely three days after former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi visited Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been spotted with the politician; as sighted on Facebook.

Photos emerge showing the FA Cup winner gifting the APC chieftain his signed Leicester City shirt to the delight of the governor.

It is no longer news that the Kogi state governor has indicated his willingness to run for the seat of Nigeria's president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng