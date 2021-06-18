Cristiano Ronaldo's followers on Instagram have reached 300 million becoming the first person to record that on earth

The Portugal international who is currently at EURO 2020 is one of the players loved by millions of fans around the world

Ronaldo and his teammates at the Portuguese national team will face Germany on Saturday, June 19

Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Italian giants Juventus has recorded his name in the history books as the Portugal international is now the first person to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers on earth considering his styles of play and the incredible goals he has scored so far in his career.

Instagram is one of the social media platforms being used by people in many parts of the world mostly for posting photos, videos and also communicating with friends and associates.

Ronaldo is one of the high-profiled footballers who who is very active on social media as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star also has other platforms he uses.

According to the report on digging sports and also Inside sports, Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player on earth to get 200 million followers on Instagram which is an incredible record.

The Juventus forward was ahead of singer Ariana Grande who had 173.2 million and the only account that has more followers than Ronaldo is Instagram itself with 397 million for now.

Cristiano Ronaldo started his football career on the streets in Portugal before being signed by Sporting Lisbon from where he moved to Premier League side Manchester United.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team are in Italy for the EURO 2020 championship.

Portugal will face Germany in their next game on Saturday evening, June 19, in encounter that is expected to be tough.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo rejected soft-drink brand Coca-Cola during a press conference before his country's opening game at the EURO 2020 competition.

This happened on Monday, June 14, when Cristiano Ronaldo as the captain of the Portuguese national team was speaking to the media about himself and his teammates' preparation for the championship.

And while speaking to the people of the press, Cristiano Ronaldo spotted two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him and he immediately moved them away and picked a bottle of water.

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo is known as a footballer who does not take sugary soft drinks and has never also been spotted with alcohol.

