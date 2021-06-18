Spanish defender Sergio Ramos confirmed he was hoping to continue at Real Madrid beyond this season

The centre-back said he was offered a deal by the club but before he could decide, the deal has been taken off

Barcelona and Sevilla are interested in the player but the legend will prefer to taste a new challenge elsewhere from next season

Sergio Ramos ended his 16-year-old relationship after parting ways with the Spanish League giants this month.

The veteran centre-back was sent forth the Galacticos way on Thursday, June 17 with the media and some of the stakeholders present at the event.

He won 22 major titles for Los Blancos including four Champions League - scoring 101 goals and 40 assists in 671 appearances across competitions.

Sergio Ramos looking at the titles he has won with Real Madrid in the course of his 16 years with them. Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid

The legend who joined the Real in 2005 said he planned to remain at the club beyond this summer but they took off the initial deal they offered him towards the end of last season.

Ramos while speaking to the media said he wanted two more years but that they gave him one with a pay cut, but before he could decide, they have taken back the offer as reported by The Mirror and Football London.

Sergio Ramos' parting shot at Real Madrid

“I never wanted to leave Real Madrid, always wanted to continue here. The club offered me one year, with a drop in salary.

"I wanted two years, for me and my family. Then I was told that the offer from the club was no longer there, time had run out, and I had not realised. I decided to accept the offer, I thought was still on the table, but they said it was by now too late.

"I was never told that there was an expiry date to the offer. I thought it was just part of the negotiation - as always has happened over 16 years. But then I was told time had run out.

Meanwhile, in spite of interests from Barcelona and his former club Sevilla, Ramos has ruled out a move to any of the clubs which gives Chelsea and the Manchester clubs a chance to sign him.

Sergio Ramos bidding Real Madrid goodbye after 16 solid seasons

The team captain who has spent 16 years with the club is expected to appear at the conference alongside president Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos confirmed that the 35-year-old is saying goodbye following an announcement via the various media channels.

