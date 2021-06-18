Nigerian Athlete Blessing Okagbare Becomes Second Fastest Woman in the World

Nigerian female athlete Blessing Okagbare has once again recorded her name in the history books of track and field

This comes after the 32-year-old set a new national record in Lagos on Thursday evening, June 17 which was incredible

Blessing Okagbare actually started her career playing football when she was in high school before she later moved to athletics

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Blessing Okagbare who is a Nigerian track and field athlete has once again proving herself to the world by becoming the second fastest woman on earth after finishing 10.62 at the national Olympics trials in Lagos.

Fans at the National stadium in Lagos were stunned on Thursday, June 17, by Blessing Okagbare as the 32-year-old is now on the verge of equaling Mary Onyali's record in track and field.

Interestingly, Blessing Okagbare also broke her own personal record as the fastest Nigerian and African woman ever which remains a glorious record.

According to the video on Instablog, Blessing Okagbare was spotted in joyous momentum after finishing the race with Nigeria's Sports Minister Sunday Dare also on ground.

While speaking about her excitement after the race in Lagos according to the report on Guardian, Blessing Okagbare explained that she is always prepared and ready to make Nigerians proud as attention will now turn to the coming Olympics.

“Since the start of this season, I see myself as very ready. I feel healthy, stronger and like the real Blessing Okagbare again.

''I am really happy that this time came down today; it will boost my confidence, my faith and trust in God. I just hope this same thing happens at the Olympics.

“I have been working on everything and I hope it counts at the big stage, that’s the Olympics. I was very disappointed at my last meet when I ran 11.2, I was like this is not me.''

Blessing Okagbare becomes second fastest woman in the world. Photo by Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Blessing Okagbare became the first athlete to complete a 100m race in less than 11 seconds at the P-T-S Meeting staged in, Samorin, Slovak Republic.

The multiple award-winning Nigerian athlete won the women's event after running at 10.98 seconds - breaking the longstanding 11.09 seconds record set by Czech Republic's Jarmila Kratochvílova in 1983.

Her victory also means that the 32-year-old has continued to make progress towards her preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games.

Okagbare has been in tremendous form this year having initially under 11 seconds in April at the USTAF invitational in Eugene, Oregon.

Source: Legit