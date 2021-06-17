The anticipated Lockdown reunion show finally kicked off on Thursday, June 17, and it got Nigerians reacting on social media

The show started with the host Ebuka welcoming the ex-housemates who looked stunning in their outfits

Some of the ex-housemates, however, didn't look too happy to see one another as they ignored themselves

Nigerians are already reacting to the eye-catching moments from the Lockdown reunion show which kicked off on Thursday, June 17.

After many months of seeing one another, the ex-housemates were spotted all smiles as they welcomed one another.

Ka3na sits on her own as ex-housemates welcome one another. Photos: @olorispuergal, @ijeomadaisy

Ka3na looks unbothered

While other housemates greeted one another with excitement, Ka3na popularly known as Bosslady did not seem to be excited about being in that space.

The mother of one was spotted sitting by herself, touching her hair and adjusting in her seat as others mingled.

Watch her below:

Ka3na also revealed that she came for the reunion to free her mind and also explain herself to the few people who deserve it.

Watch her speak below:

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Ka3na's attitude.

divadeoorganicskincare:

"Ka3na na skushi girl, she’s ready to start war, girl is on her lane waiting for lane benders."

zehmee:

"Ka3na is such a bitter soul. Hiaaannn."

adegoke.kanyinsola:

"Na only her dem no greeet."

oyebisi:

"Everyone ignored ka3na."

jyzelo:

"Haba nobody said hi to her now."

Ka3na shades Nengi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of one took to Twitter to talk about how she got her first home before she went into BBNaija house, and with her own money.

Her post came shortly after fellow star, Nengi shared photos of her beautiful new home.

Ka3na's post did not sit well with several internet users who slammed her for throwing shade.

