Nollywood filmmaker, Jeta Amata, has taken to social media to express concern over the unknown whereabouts of his ex-wife, Mbong

In a recent Instagram post, Jeta shared a video of his daughter who revealed that they had not heard from the actress in six months

A brief visit to Mbong Amata's Instagram page shows that the actress was last active on the platform in January 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Jeta Amata has called on the public to help him unearth the whereabouts of his ex-wife and Nollywood actress, Mbong Amata.

Jeta has cried out over the unknown whereabouts of Mbong. Photo credit: @jetaamaka, @mbongamata

Source: Instagram

The popular filmmaker, in a recent Instagram page, stated that Mbong has been absent from social media and no would tell neither him nor his daughter, Veno, where she is.

In the post shared, Veno who appeared in the video stated that the last time her actress mum responded to her messages was in January and her absence has affected her father greatly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video, Jeta captioned:

"Can someone please just ask why Mbong has been gone from social media all year? No one seems to know anything, and it's affecting my daughter that no one would tell us. She wants her mother. If she's not too well, Veno wants to go and be by her side we need to know to stop worrying."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions

The post has left several social media users concerned, some of whom have shared their thoughts on the matter. Others, however, have questioned why tJeta had to bring the issue to social media.

Read some comments below:

olivetoshine:

"I hope she is still alive o"

eliz_s_cy:

"Can't the man go with Veno to her house? U guys made movies together after breakup, call the number u used to contact each other."

l.tobiloba:

"It’s very rare for a mother to be out of contact with her child for too long. I hope she’s okay wherever she’s."

pidgin____master:

"Raise alarrm on social media ‍♀️‍♀️ so the wife has no family members, even if the husband doesn't know her whereabouts"

akunnevictoria:

"Btw social media and you, Who’s meant to know Wia she is , if you really care dou."

evergreenshalom7:

"Leave that woman alone Jeta. She doesn't want to be found. I can assure you that she is well and alive."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

The couple separated in 2013 after five years of marriage and Veno, age 12, is the product of their marriage.

More celebrity gist

Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken to social media to speak on her past issue with actress, Iyabo Ojo, and to also absolve her of any blame.

In a new video posted on the controversial journalist’s Instagram page, she spoke on the current beef between Iyabo Ojo and her long-time friend, Omo Brish and how Ojo’s former PA, Gbeminiyi, has a hand in it.

Olunloyo said Gbeminiyi changed her life and stole her livelihood after she was sent to prison. She also referred to her as the devil.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit Newspaper