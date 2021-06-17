Kelechi Iheanacho was spotted with the governor of Kogi State days after former Super Eagles captain visited the APC chieftain

The governor who posted the photos on his Facebook Page stated that he is delighted to meet the English FA Cup winner

Yahaya Bello branded the striker as 'patriotic' and 'vibrant', adding that the future of the country belongs to younger generation

Barely three days after former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi visited Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been spotted with the politician; as sighted on Facebook.

Photos emerge showing the FA Cup winner gifting the APC chieftain his signed Leicester City shirt to the delight of the governor.

It is no longer news that the Kogi state governor has indicated his willingness to run for the seat of Nigeria's president in 2023.

He stated that he is already considering heeding calls of Nigerians that he should contest to become the next president of the country.

According to him, Nigerians all over the country as asking him to run for the presidency and he is already giving the idea a thought.

Kelechi Iheanacho who was impressive at the just concluded football season is the latest to visit the governor. Sharing the photos on Facebook, Yahaya bello wrote:

"Finally, Senior Man Kells Kelechi Iheanacho don cut soap for me! It is always a pleasure to meet a teaming, patriotic, vibrant Nigerian youth.

"Congratulations once again on your FA Cup win. The future of our great Nation is the Younger Generations. The time is now. God bless Nigeria."

Recall what during his visit to the governor, former Chelsea defensive midfielder Mikel stated that he is willing to help the politician achieve his ambition.

Mikel said he is ready to support him in whatever future political ambition he wants to go into.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Obi also paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Plateau state Simon Lalong as he promises to make investments in the state.

The former Chelsea star stated that he will engage himself in several activities within the state as a way of giving back to the place where he was born.

Mikel was born in the state’s capital of Jos on April 22, 1987 and he began his footballing career from the same place.

He began his professional career with Plateau United playing there between 2002 and 2004 before he moved abroad to join Lyn of Norway.

