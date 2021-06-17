Players of National League side Remo Stars got the sum of one million naira from Super Eagles star Etebo

The former Warri Wolves midfielder paid a visit to the team's camp on Wednesday, June 16, and enjoined players to do well

Since 2013, Etebo has played 38 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and was at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo on Wednesday afternoon, June 16, visited Nigerian club Remo Stars where he interacted with the players, coaching crew and staff of the side.

Leagues in Europe are on break and many Nigerian players playing abroad are currently in the country chilling with their families, friends and associates.

According to the report on Sports247, Etebo who has a superb relationship with owner of Remo Stars Kunle Solami gave the players N1M for refreshment when leaving.

The former Warri Wolves star then charged the players to be good ambassadors of the club and see the National League side as stepping stone to move to greater heights.

“On behalf of me and my family, I want to just give you guys this ‘pure water’ money to have fun and serve as a motivation to you to always dream big.”

Before leaving the Nigerian League, Etebo scored the fastest hat-trick in the NPFL when he netted for Warri Wolves inside 22 minutes against Wikki Tourists.

In 2015 Etebo received the Glo Wonder-goal award for the best goal of the 2015 Nigeria Professional Football League season, which was scored against Bayelsa United.

Oghenekaro Etebo visits players of Remo Stars. Photo: Tosin Adeniji

