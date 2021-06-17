Kamaru Usman is currently visiting Nigeria and has taken time to engage in several social responsibilities

The UFC champion has distributed over 1000 meals to indigent children in the slums through the Lagos Food Bank organization

His presence alone was enough to encourage the kids - as the Lagos Food Bank look forward to more collaboration

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, arrived in Nigeria recently and has engaged himself in quite a number of activities.

While he continues his media tour, the mixed martial artist is also involved in general Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

He is doing everything to give back to his country of birth and it was a sight to behold to see the Edo-born fighter meet with indigent children in the slums of Lagos through the Lagos Food Bank organisation.

Kamaru Usman distributing food to vulnerable kids. Photo: CSR Activity

Kamaru Usman was at the warehouse of the foundation where he personally donated meals to 1000 children.

In showing appreciation, the founder of Lagos Food Bank, Michael Sunbola, described the moment as incredible feeling and added that it is a delight to partner with a legend like Kamaru.

Sunbola said:

"His physical presence at the field does not only show his support but will also bring more publicity to what we do which in turn will feed more food-insecure children. We look forward to more collaboration with his team in future.

“Being born in a place like Nigeria helped mould me into the man I am today.”

Kamaru Usman has never lost sight of his Nigerian and African roots. With fond memories of his Nigerian childhood experiences including helping his mum, a school teacher and shop-owner.

He remembers their farm, growing the food they ate, hawking ‘’fufu’’, walking several miles with his grandmother to fetch water from a well, the world champion and Edo state native returns to his home state, in a visit indeed long overdue.

The champion who is humbled by the country’s love and support plans to visit home more often and provide support in any way that he can to make lives better for the less-privileged in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kamaru Usman stated that every fight he goes into inside the Octagon, there is always an atom of fear on his mind for his opponent.

The 34-year-old has recorded 11 straight victories since joining the UFC and it is the longest in the welterweight division beating George St. Pierre's record.

The Nigerian Nightmare who looked fearless in all his fights revealed that he approached all of his opponents with fear.

