Gennaro Gatusso was appointed as manager of Serie A side Fiorentina on May 25, but the tactician has departed the club

Fiorentina have parted ways with the former AC Milan and Napoli manager after just 23 days of employing him

It was gathered that Gattuso and the club were at loggerheads over the calibre of players they should sign in the transfer window

A former Napoli and AC Milan of Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso has departed Serie A side Fiorentina after just 23 days he was signed as head coach.

It was gathered that the tactician was at loggerheads with the kind of players the club want to sign ahead of the start of the forthcoming season.

Fiorentina want an addition of more affordable players, but those names proposed by Gattuso and his agent Jorge Mendes are not affordable for the club.

Gennaro Gattuso to be sacked at Fiorentina. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

And now the newly signed manager has left after just 23 days he signed according to Sky Sports in Italy.

There was no longer any way to mend the rift and the Tuscan club found a way to legally resolve Gattuso's contract as they are now in search of replacements.

Rudi Garcia could be their primary target as Gattuso's replacement after the Frenchman ended his tenure at Lyon.

Claudio Ranieri could also be a possibility, but contacts with the former Leicester manager have not started yet.

The problems at Fiorentina also mean talks have stopped over the potential signing of Stuttgart winger Nico Gonzalez, who is also a target for Brighton.

Meanwhile, the new manager at Napoli football club of Italy Luciano Spalleti has indicated his willingness to with striker Victory Osimhen ahead of the forthcoming Serie A season.

Complete Sports are reporting that the Tuscan tactician who was previously in charge at AS Roma and Inter Milan has an impressive record of bringing out the very best in his strikers.

Top outlet Repubblica are reporting that Spalletti is keen to meet the Nigeria international ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer after just one season at the club. The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli last season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rafa Benitez has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Everton after Carlo Ancelotti walked out on the club.

The Spanish boss last managed Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang but left his position in January and is yet to get another job.

And according to Sky Sports the Goodison Park outfit have made progress with the 61-year-old and could likely be announced as their new manager in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng