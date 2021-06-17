Cristiano Ronaldo was stopped by security guard on Portugal's arrival at the Puskas Arena

The Portuguese team were at the stadium to execute their Euro 2020 game against hosts Hungary

Ronaldo was on target twice in the game as the Selecao cruised to a 3-0 win in their opening game

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo being one of the popular faces in football was almost denied access into the Puskas Arena where Portugal played their first Euro 2020 game against Hungary, Sport Bible.

The 36-year-old could have had a bad day with the security operatives if he was delayed, but was cleared into the stadium.

A video circulating on social media showed how a security guard questioned Portugal's captain without respecting the name the five-time Ballon d'or winner has built for himself over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ronaldo who was accompanied by Portuguese official was stopped as the security checked his identity card.

It became settled as the security was satisfied with what he saw on Ronaldo's ID and badge, but that did not stop the goal-king from producing an excellent performance against the Hungarians.

Despite missing a glorious chance in the first half, Ronaldo made amends as he converted a spot-kick and scored later on to give his side a 3-0 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo status as a 5-time Ballon d'Or winner did not move the security who checked his ID. Photo by Sport Bible

Source: UGC

The Juventus striker put his name in the history books of the European Championship with most goals (11) and most appearances (5).

Portugal who are in the group of death, will take on Germany in their next game and a win will guarantee their passage into the round of 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is one happy parent as his first born and name sake Ronaldo Jr. clocked 11 years.

The Portuguese superstar who is currently on duty at the Euro 2020 posted a sweet message for his son who is aspiring to step into his big shoes.

Ronaldo posted on Instagram to congratulate his beloved son:

"Congratulations, my love! "You are a pride for Papa! 11 years of many joys and smiles! May you always fight for your dreams.

"We love you very much."

Source: Legit