Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his first son Ronaldo Jr. as he added another year to his age

The 11-year-old has showcased his skills and many have tipped the young lad to become a great player

Ronaldo is now the leading topscorer in the history of the Euros after scoring two goals against Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo is one happy parent as his first born and name sake Ronaldo Jr. clocked 11 years.

The Portuguese superstar who is currently on duty at the Euro 2020 posted a sweet message for his son who is aspiring to step into his big shoes.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first son Ronaldo Jr. as he clocks 11. Photo by Pedro Fiúza and Europa Press Entertainment

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo posted on Instagram:

"Congratulations, my love!

"You are a pride for Papa! 11 years of many joys and smiles! May you always fight for your dreams.

"We love you very much."

Ronldo Jr. currently plays for Juventus under age team and has should incredible dribbling and dead-ball skills like his father.

The young lad will surely be invited into the Portugal U17 national team in the nearest future and will have thousands of fans cheering him on.

On the other hand, Ronaldo began his campaign with Portugal at Euro 2020 scoring two goals in the 3-0 win over Hungary.

The two strikes made him the highest goalscorer in the history of European Championships with 11 in total, beating Mitchelle Platini's long-standing record of nine goals.

The 36-year-old is also near another all-time record at international level as he is three goals shy of becoming highest scorer in history.

