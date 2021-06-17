Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is currently recuperating in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during EURO 2020 game

Doctor Jens who treated the Denmark international explained that the Inter Milan man made good words when he woke up

The 29-year-old is expected to miss Denmark's next game at the EURO 2020 against Belgium on Thursday, June 17

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jens Kleinefeld who is that German doctor that treated Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen has explained that the player was happy to be back after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch.

It was an ugly incident on Saturday, June 12, as Christian Eriksen fell on the ground while playing for his country in EURO 2020 encounter against Finland.

The former Tottenham attacking midfielder got urgent attention from medical staff on the pitch before he was transferred to the hospital.

Football fans in many parts of the world started paying tributes on social media following the incident wishing the 29-year-old quick recovery.

According to the report on UK Sun and Sky Sports, doctor Jens explained that Eriksen opened his eyes 30 seconds after being treated and confirmed his readiness to move on.

"About 30 seconds later, the player opened his eyes and I could talk to him directly.

"That was a very moving moment, because in such medical emergencies in everyday life, the chances of success are much lower.''

Kleinefeld asked Eriksen: "Well, are you back with us?"

Eriksen replied: "Yes, I am back with you. I'm only 29 years old."

Meanwhile, Denmark will be playing their next game at the EURO 2020 against Belgium in a tough encounter on Thursday evening, June 17.

Christian Eriksen in action on the pitch. Photo by Lars Ronbog

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen wants his national team colleagues to shine for Denmark in their remaining Euro 2020 Group B games.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland on June 12, hence, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

There are also insinuations that the former Tottenham Hotspur star will not be able to play football professionally after narrowly escaping death, thanks to his captain Simon Kjær who performed a CPR procedure on him immediately after the player collapsed.

Eriksen was rushed to the hospital after regaining consciousness on the pitch and he has also confirmed he is getting better but must undergo a series of more tests.

Source: Legit Newspaper