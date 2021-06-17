Rafa Benitez is close to being announced as new manager at Everton after Carlo Ancelotti left the club to Real Madrid

The former Liverpool and Chelsea has been out of job since leaving Chinese club Dalian Yifang back in January

Benitez won FA Cups in Serie A with Napoli and Inter Milan as well the Champions League and Europa League with Red and Blues

Rafa Benitez has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Everton after Carlo Ancelotti walked out on the club.

The Spanish boss last managed Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang but left his position in January and is yet to get another job.

And according to Sky Sports the Goodison Park outfit have made progress with the 61-year-old and could likely be announced as their new manager in the coming days.

The former Valencia coach spent most of his managerial career with top English clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Benitez also had spells with Real Madrid back in 2015 where he took over from Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Among his successes was winning the Champions League with Liverpool during his spell at Anfield and helping Chelsea lift the Europa League in 2012.

He also helped Newcastle gain promotion back into the Premier League in 2016. Benitez also won two Coppa Italia trophies with Napoli and Inter Milan respectively.

The likes of Nuno Espirit Santo who left Wolves last season has also been linked with the managerial position at Everton.

