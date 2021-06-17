DJ Cuppy has celebrated her ‘brother’ Odion Ighalo who clocked 31 years on June 16 as she posted picture of both of them together

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola stated that she became a Manchester United fan because of the former Super Eagles striker

DJ Cuppy was a supporter of Premier League club Arsenal for years until Ighalo joined the Red Devils in January 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Florence Otedola, famously known as, DJ Cuppy, has disclosed that she was attracted to Premier League club Manchester United because of Nigerian star Odion Ighalo.

The former Super Eagles striker joined the Red Devils on loan in January 2020 and the initial six month loan was extended for another six months.

The move saw Ighalo become the first Nigerian to feature for the club where he five scored goals in 23 games in all competitions.

DJ Cuppy celebrates Ighalo on his birthday. Photo: Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

And celebrating Ighalo on his 31st birthday on Wednesday DJ Cuppy, a former Arsenal fan, wrote on as cited in Complete Sports:

”Help me wish my bro Ighalo Jude a Happy Birthday! … I joined Manchester United because of him!”

Ighalo currently plays for Saudi Arabia club Al Shabab where he scored nine goals in 13 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Paul Onuachu has been spotted with former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo as both players continue to enjoy their vacation after a long football season.

Onuachu who scored 35 goals for his Belgian club Genk last season has his future in doubt amid interests from several European clubs including Manchester United.

After the visitation, Onuachu posted a picture of himself and the former Watford man at the latter’s residence on Instagram.

Onuachu’s future remains in doubt and Genk believe they have the chance of making huge fortune from the sale of the goal-poacher as they continue to search for replacements.

With Genk also having Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers in their ranks, they are already considering replacing Onuachu with Rodrigo Muniz from Flamengo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that My Mama music crooner, Daddy Showkey, has been spotted with former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo as they reminisce about how they grew up in Lagos.

Both stars in their respective trade have continued to put the Ajegunle community famously referred to as 'AJ City' on the world map.

Ajegunle is notable as an area with a huge breed of talents in different walks of life and now, Daddy Showkey has ‘reunited’ with his homeboy.

Source: Legit.ng