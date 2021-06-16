Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media with receipts to drag her best friend, Tosin Abiola, aka Omo Brish

The mother of two in a long post on Instagram revealed that her friend who knew her mum was schizophrenic before her death constantly called her names

The actress also disclosed that Omo Brish has been shading her for weeks because she disapproved of her closeness with her former personal assistant

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is not one to keep quiet when people come for her directly or indirectly on social media.

The filmmaker has taken to her Instagram page to drag her best friend Tosin Abiola, popularly known as Omo Brish.

Iyabo Ojo sends serious warning to bestie Omo Brish Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@omo_brish

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo bares her mind

In the lengthy post, Iyabo tagged her friend as one of those people who use others as stepping stools to achieve their selfish interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the actress, her late mum had schizophrenia before her death and she ensured she was well taken care of, something her bestie was aware of.

She continued by disclosing that for years, Omo Brish constantly & stylishly called her all manners of names that implied a deranged personality which Iyabo constantly brought to her attention and warned her against.

The mother of two also noted that her friend had been shading her for weeks because she did not approve of the friendship between her former personal assistant and Omo Brish.

Iyabo who attached receipts to her post said that she took her former assistant like a daughter and she almost ruined her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Iyabo drops warning

Noting that is friendship is not by force, the actress said the the manipulative tactics by her friend on social media will not work for her.

She also said that if Omo Brish decides to continue, it will not end well as she will go all out against her without caring about whose ox gets gored in the process.

Excerpt from her post read:

"Some people come into your life using you as a step stool to achieve their selfish interest. They jump on your bandwagon, study you and then capitalize on your weakness to eventually destroy you, unfortunately I ain't one to be destroyed & I don't play victim.'

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on social media below:

Thepamilerin:

"Call out with full chest!"

Miz_anuri:

"I love the way she called her out with her full chest without going through the corners."

Aeesha_bella:

"If these two can fight and bring it to social media, I give up! Distance friendship tiwa okay."

Oyinlomodiamond:

"Now this is how to call people out with your full chest. you can't be a close friend with my enemy and still claim to be my best friend."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Iyabo Ojo and others do open door challenge

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo took the open door challenge to another level as she organised one during the bridal shower put together for newly married celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

The actress who is part of the close friends of the latest bride in town made close allies of the celebrity stylist join the trending challenge in a bid to add humour to the shower.

As a Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ojo scripted and directed the #opendoor challenge and it was all fun.

Source: Legit.ng