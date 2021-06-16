Manchester United and England international Marcus Rashford has ruled out the chance of becoming a politician

The 23-year-old stated that he will rather become someone like Cristiano Ronaldo than for him to go into politics

Marcus Rashford is is currently with the English national senior men's team for the EURO 2020 championship

Marcus Rashford who plays for Manchester United has turned his back at the chance of becoming England's Prime Minister in future and instead chose to be like Cristiano Ronaldo.

His charity works in feeding the children and poor people has led to talks for the England international to run for the position of Britain's Prime Minister currently being held by Boris Johnson.

Recently, Marcus Rashford met the former US President Barack Obama who was impressed when he heard about the charity works from the Manchester United forward.

According to the report on GOAL and Evening News, Marcus Rashford has ruled out the chance to become a politician claiming that it is far from what he wants.

"Yeah I probably can rule out being a politician because it's not something I grew up wanting to do.

"My mind's not on that really but it was great speaking to him Obama and I've enjoyed speaking to people like that, learning from them and taking what I can from the stories that they tell me. It's something I will always remember.

"Cristiano is an unbelievable player and it almost becomes normal when he defies the odds now, it’s just the way his career has been from the beginning, and it will be a great experience to play against him.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford thanked his mother for the sacrifice she made which helped him get into the Red Devils' youth team when he was 11.

The striker explained that his mother Melanie pushed for Manchester United to admit him into the youth team at the age of 11 even though the program was meant for 12-year-old above.

Rashford while speaking with BBC claimed that Manchester United chiefs then considered the pleas of his mother and allow him to join the youth team.

He added that growing up was not easy for him considering the fact that his mother was a single parent and had five children to take care of.

The England international added that the challenges he faced while growing up is the rationale that is making him to help people who are suffering.

