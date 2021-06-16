Popular Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has taken to social media with a cute video of her fur babies, DuDu and FunFun with boxing champion, Anthony Joshua

Cuppy held the dogs as they calmly let the boxer who was on a game of chess stroke and play with them

Many people have asked if they should expect to hear wedding bells soon seeing as Cuppy had earlier revealed that she won't date a man her babies do not approve of

Ever since singer and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy became a mum to her Pomeranian dogs, Dudu and Funfun, she has shown them off at every opportunity on social media.

In a recent post DJ Cuppy shared on Instagram, the two dogs met popular boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

Cuppy proudly shows off her babies to Anthony Joshua Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She donned a sleeveless gown, her signature pink wig with shades as she held her babies beside the boxer who had temporarily paused a game of chess to stroke and play with the dogs.

Taking to the caption, the singer simply announced that Joshua met her babies, and at the end of the video, they planted kisses on each other's cheeks.

She wrote:

"The Champ @AnthonyJoshua met my babies @DufuPoms. How cute are they?"

Check out the post below:

Wedding bells?

Since the billionaire daughter had earlier revealed that her dogs must accept any man before they can date, a lot of people have asked if a pink wedding will hold seeing as they warmed up to Anthony Joshua.

Read some of the comments below:

Samrano6:

"E choke ooo."

Sammyobasi:

"Congrats Cuppy, you finally made a good choice."

Mascherano007:

"Since your dufupoms like AJ, should we be expecting a pink wedding?"

Officialboltoncello:

"Make una marry o."

Nmamacgregor:

"Aww so adorable."

DJ Cuppy's dogs live better than her

In posts she shared via her Instagram story channel, the singer was spotted giving one of her babies, Funfun a stomach rub while his brother Dudu looked on in anticipation.

Cuppy made sure to note that Dudu gets jealous a lot and both dogs live a better life than her.

In another post, she shared a photo where she was giving Funfun a stomach rub and reiterated how much she was enjoying being a mum to her fur babies.

Source: Legit