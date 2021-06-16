Arsenal have had their bid to sign Ben White rejected by the Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion

The North London club who want to bolster their squad this summer are expected to go back with improved bid

Mikel Arteta and his wards failed to finish among the top six last season and will not play in Europe next term

Brighton have reportedly rejected Arsenal's £40m bid to sign their defender Ben White in a what was a surprise decision by the club who almost got relegated last season in the topflight.

After their failure last season to win any title or qualify for Champions League/Europa, Arsenal chiefs are ready to help manager Mikel Arteta recruit some fresh legs at the Emirates.

And one of their targets this summer is Ben White who is also playing for the England national senior men's team.

Despite finishing 16th last season on the final Premier League table, White was impressive for Brighton which also helped him to get call-up into the national team.

According to the report on Sky Sports and cough offside, Arsenal chiefs will not give up despite their bid rejected and the Gunners will once again go for the signing of Ben White.

Arsenal will be facing Brentford on Saturday, August 14, in their first game of the season next term in the Premier League before facing Chelsea in second game of the term seven days later.

On August 28, Arsenal will be facing another big battle at the Etihad stadium against Manchester City.

