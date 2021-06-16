Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi is now on the verge of leaving Premier League side Liverpool on a permanent basis

The Reds are said to have played the Kwara born player on transfer market together with seven other players

Awoniyi played for German Bundesliga side Union Berlin last season and was impressive for the side

Liverpool who are Premier League giants have reportedly placed eight of their players on transfer market ahead of the coming season in which Nigerian star Taiwo Awoniyi is among.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been with the Anfield landlords for the past six years and has not played any professional game for the Reds due to work transfer work permit which he recently got.

And since his move to Liverpool from Nigerian Academy Imperial Soccer, Taiwo Awoniyi has been playing on loan from the Reds and was at Union Berlin last season in Germany.

But despite getting his work permit, Liverpool seem not to be ready to give the Nigerian the chance to wear their jersey in the coming Premier League season.

The European League is currently on break and most coaches are watching the EURO 2020 to see who and who they can sign to bolster their teams.

According to the report on Soccernet, Taiwo Awoniyi is among the eight players Jurgen Klopp wants out of Anfield in the transfer window.

Others are Origi, Shaqiri, Karius, Minamino, Harry Wilson, Grujic, Sheyi Ojo and Liam Millar.

Taiwo Awoniyi is not expected to have any problem on him getting another club as the likes of Stoke City and Fulham are already interested in him according to the72uk.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi gave the sum of N400,000 to players of Kwara United for their effort in beating visiting Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday, June 6, in NPFL game.

Taiwo Awoniyi who is currently spending his holiday in Kwara state was impressed with Kwara United's game against Jigawa Golden Stars and decided to make the players happy after the game.

Kwara United went into the encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars with the aim of redeeming themselves having lost their last away game against Akwa United in Uyo.

Biffo who is the head coach of the team decided to continue with goalkeeper Iwu Emmanuel putting former Super Eagles star Dele Aiyenugba on the bench.

Goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba has been impressive this season for Kwara United playing 19 games so far and his last was against Rivers United who forced the Harmony Boys to 1-1 draw in Ilorin.

