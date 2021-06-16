Tunde Folawiyo and other shareholders of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited have agreed to sell the oil company to Abdulwasiu Sowami

Sowami is a Nigerian billionaire that owns Prudent Energy, which is the parent company of Ardova Oil, the firm that acquired total control of Enyo

Over 90 fuel stations across several Nigerian states will be transferred to the founder of Prudent Energy, with about 100,000 customers awarded

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders, and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

Nigerian billionaire, Abdulwasiu Sowami, has acquired Enyo Retail and Supply Limited as he increases his influence in the country's oil and gas industry.

Sowami made the acquisition through his company, Ardova Plc. He tendered an offer to buyout shareholders of Enyo filling station, and the stakeholders have agreed in principle.

If the deal scale through due diligence, regulatory oversight and approval, the billionaire will have 100% control of Enyo Retail and all his assets across the country.

Prudent Energy founder, Abdulwasiu Sowami. Photo: Prudent Energy & Services Ltd

Source: Facebook

This means Sowami will take control of over 90 fuel stations across 15 Nigerian states, alongside over 100,000 daily retail customer base of the company.

The outgoing owner of Enyo filling station is oil magnate, Tunde Folawiyo, who heads Yinka Folawiyo Group, a minority stakeholder in Access Bank and MTN Nigeria.

As at 2014, he was worth $650 million, according to Forbes' Africa 50 Richest Net Worth. Although the amount of his deal with Sowami wasn't made known, it is projected to be seven figures in dollars.

Staging a loud comeback from subsidy scam nine years after

Sowami seem to be expanding his control in the domestic oil business almost nine years after he was arrested alongside five others, for a fuel subsidy scam in 2012.

The founder of Prudent Energy was arrested by the special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police due to their indictment by the Presidential Committee on Oil Subsidy.

The commissioner of Police, SFU, Tunde Ogunshakin, had stated at the time that:

"A total subsidy payment of N1, 360, 898,638.10 was paid to it, based on a single importation of 18, 316, 767 million litres of PMS."

From the shadows, Sowami is coming into the light after the scandal, as Enyo isn't the first big deal he has made. He bought out Femi Otedola's shares in Forte Oil.

According to Forbes, Sowami paid $250 million for Otedola's shares in Forte Oil, which was renamed to Ardova - a company that has now gone ahead to acquire Enyo.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian cryptocurrency investors see the impact of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s digital currency in different ways.

One investor was in support of the government-controlled electronic coin, while another was against the decision to have a cryptocurrency that is regulated by state agent.

The financial regulator had stated that the country will get its own digital currency before the end of the year.

Source: Legit