Super Eagles of Nigeria will be part of the 24 teams that will feature at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament

The Lagos state government has confirmed that the Nigerian team will travel to Cameroon, the host country, by boat

The Super Eagles headed for Cotonou by boat during their AFCON qualifying match against Benin Republic

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will head to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations next year by boat according to an official of the Lagos state government.

It was gathered plans are underway to ensure the team travel by the waterways to the neighbouring country for the biennial competition.

In a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, June 15, the managing director of the the Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) Abdoulbaq Balogun said the idea was conceived following the success recorded when the team traveled to Benin Republic for a qualifying match in March.

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon, and will take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022. Balogun said via Within Nigeria:

“We plan to take Nigeria’s Super Eagles to Cameroon for next year’s Nation’s Cup after achieving that of Benin Republic- this is a goal we have set for ourselves.

“While onboard, you get to enjoy free Wi-Fi; there is also USB pot and a lot of side entertainment and side attractions enabled by technology.

“It was a major milestone for us to transport the Nigeria’s National Team to Benin Republic through the waterways.

“Coming on board LAGFERRY enroute international route to Benin Republic is a mind blowing experience we were excited to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria can now heave a sigh of heavy relief after FIFA cleared the duo of Ademola Lookman and Ovie Ejaria to play for the Super Eagles.

Both stars were part of the England U20 national team that won the FIFA U20 men's World Cup in South Korea in 2017.

However, their failure to break into the Three Lions main squad saw them seeking another option away from their country of birth - with Nigeria now a destination for them.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sierra Leone have secured their place in the AFCON 2022 following a 1-0 win over Benin Republic in Conakry, BBC reports.

The game was played on a neutral ground due to coronavirus concerns and officials claim the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown was not good enough to host a match of that magnitude.

And the Leone Star only needed a single strike from Kei Kamara to make the difference between both sides.

