Football fans invaded the pitch on Sunday, June 14, during the NPFL game between Kano Pillars and Akwa United

The fans were angry when the AR 1 from Kwara Dudu disallowed the goal Kano Pillars scored in Kaduna

Ahmed Musa, his teammates at Kano Pillars and players of Akwa United were chased out of the stadium

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ahmed Musa and his teammates at Kano Pillars together with their opponents Akwa United were chased out of the Ahmadu Bello stadium in Kaduna by angry fans who stormed the pitch.

The incident happened during the Nigerian Professional Football League match-day 26 game between hosts Kano Pillars and table toppers Akwa United.

Kano Pillars went into this game with the aim of getting the three maximum points which would have taken them to the summit of the League table, but they were unable to get it.

Akwa United on the other hand knew that a draw against Kano Pillars in Kaduna would be of great help for them in the encounter which they got.

Just two days after returning to Nigeria from Austria, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa started the NPFL game for Kano Pillars against Akwa United.

Kano Pillars tried all their best to score not until the 85th minute when they scored and their goal was ruled offside after the AR 1 from Kwara state Dudu raised the flag.

The decision of the referee to cancel the goal made the home fans angry and they stormed the pitch with anger.

According to the report on Eastwest and also Akwa Ibom, Ahmed Musa tried his best to stop the fans from going barbaric, but he ended up being chased out together with his teammates.

The match was abandoned on Sunday, June 13, and the remaining five minutes was played the following morning which ended goalless.

Ahmed Musa in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Kevin C.

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ahmed Musa opened up on his decision to make return to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) claiming that he rejoined Kano Pillars so as to help boost the image of the League.

Musa's return to the Nigerian Professional Football League is still the discussion among Nigerian football fans and also sports reporters.

The former Leicester City man was on the verge of making a return to the Premier League before the move to West Brom was blocked.

Ahmed Musa claimed that he is not regretting returning to Kano Pillars where he made his name.

Source: Legit.ng