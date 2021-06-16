Cristiano Ronaldo was said to have expressed anger towards Liverpool star Diogo Jota over missed effort

The 24-year-old failed to make good use of the opportunity that came his way while Portugal was still searching for a goal against Hungary

Ronaldo later scored twice to help the defending champions begin their title defence with a win earlier this week

Cristiano Ronaldo has been called out for bad leadership by fans following his angry reaction towards Diogo Jota.

The 36-year-old was said to have been furious with the Liverpool player who missed a beautiful chance in their Euro 2020 opener against Hungary.

Ronaldo also failed to convert a sitter while they were still searching for goals in the opening half which produced none.

However, in spite of his reaction on the pitch to Jota, the Juventus winger was to have carried his anger forward to the dressing room after being spotted fuming at the Premier League player.

Meanwhile, with about six minutes left to play, Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring for the defending champions as reported by Sport Bible and India TV News.

Ronaldo becomes Euro Championship's all-time top scorer

His goal then opened the way for Cristiano who scored twice in the 87th and 92nd minutes of the game as Fernando Santos kicked off their title defence with a victory at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, his goals mean he is the all-time highest goals scorer in the European Championship with 11 goals - two goals better than former UEFA president Michel Platini.

The former Man United star is also the first player to make five appearances in the competition having made his debut in 2004.

Ronaldo is now three goals shy of Iranian football legend Ali Daei who holds the record (109) of the most goals scored for the national team in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Portugal to a 3-0 victory over Hungary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is a force of nature who has smashed a number of football records. He recently broke two records, with 11 goals in the UEFA Euro competitions and by becoming Portugals all-time highest scorer with 106 goals.

Ronaldo scored two goals in the match against Hungary in Budapest and in doing so broke two records simultaneously according to The Independent.

That is not all that he has done. Ronaldo is also the only player to appear at five Euro tournaments and the first player to ever score at five consecutive euro tournaments.

