Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will be meeting again for the third time on July 24 in a fight that will hold in Las Vegas

And ahead of what is expected to be a big battle, Tyson Fury stated that he is ready to beat his opponent again

Wilder on the other hand refused to engage Tyson Fury in any word of mouth as he looks forward to the big day

Boxing fans around the world have been stunned by star fighter Deontay Wilder who decided not to answer any question from reporters during the press conference ahead of his trilogy with Fury.

It is expected before a fight for the two boxers to speak to the press where their plans and target for the battle will be made known to their fans and followers.

This has been the practice for years and it has also been adding more glamour to the fight before the day of the duel.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are not new to each other as these big boxers have met two times before in professional battles.

During their last fight, Tyson Fury was so superb beating Deontay Wilder mercilessly for him to retain his titles.

However, there was an agreement of a trilogy between these two boxers which will happen this year and fans all over the world are waiting for the day.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Deontay Wilder decided to lie down during the press conference while his opponent was busy telling his fans his intention to win again.

In a similar report on Sky Sports, Tyson Fury explained that he is ready to beat Deontay Wilder again claiming that the American won't be able to pass the seventh round against him.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in action. Photo by Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how British boxing legend Tyson Fury slammed Anthony Joshua saying he is not a true champion because the Nigerian has the belts he has won before in his trophy cabinet.

Following his superb revenge against Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua is holding three of the four recognized belts as far as the game of boxing is concerned.

Tyson Fury on the other hand has the other belt after his incredible victory over American boxer Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Before, Tyson Fury has the three belts Anthony Joshua is proud of after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but those belts were later collected back from him after drink and depression problems.

