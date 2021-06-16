Premier League 2021/2022 fixtures has some mouth-watering clashes in the opening weekend including Manchester City vs Tottenham

Chelsea will take on four of the big six teams in their opening six fixtures of the season, but they start against Crystal Palace

The Blues then play away to Arsenal and Liverpool in their next two matches before Villa, Spurs and City

All 20 clubs in the English Premier League have found out their opponents in the opening weekend of the 2021/2022 season following the release of fixtures, Sky Sports reports.

The season will kick off on August 14 according to the latest fixtures as things get back to normal following the effect of the pandemic.

Recall that last season began in the middle of September as it was delayed due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, but this season kicks-off in the second weekend in August.

Chelsea open their Premier League season against Crystal Palace. Photo: Susan Vera

Source: Getty Images

Reigning champions Manchester City will begin their quest to defend the title against Spurs, while Manchester United will take on long time rivals Leeds United in the opening weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will travel to newly promoted side Norwich City while Chelsea will begin their quest for the title against Crystal Palace.

Tuchel takes his team to Arsenal then Liverpool in back-to-back away games. Then it's Aston Villa at home before being back on the road to battle Tottenham.

They round off September with a juggernaut clash against league champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's first six matches of the 2021/22 Premier League season via SPORTbible:

Saturday, August 14: Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday, August 21: Arsenal (A)

Saturday, August 28: Liverpool (A)

Saturday, September 11: Aston Villa (H)

Saturday, September 18: Tottenham (A)

Saturday, September 25: Manchester City (H)

In the other opening weekend fixtures, Leicester City take on Wolves, Newcastle United host West Ham, Brighton travel to Burnley and managerless Everton face Southampton at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United might be planning to make a move for Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas this summer.

The Costa Rican shot-stopper has a deal with the French League giants until 2024 but could walk out on them.

PSG are close to sealing a deal for former AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma whose contract with the Serie A club expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Italian youngster refused to extend his stay with the Rossoneri after getting a bumper offer from the Parisians.

