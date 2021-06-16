UEFA have sent a notice to all the teams that will participate in the Champions League next season

Real Madrid, Juve, and Barcelona are also included in the list of teams to feature in the UEFA elite competition

All charges against the teams mentioned above have been suspended but it is yet to be seen if they have been fully dropped

Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid will participate in the Champions League next season in spite of their connection with the failed Super League project.

UEFA confirmed that the disciplinary action against the three clubs has been suspended by the independent appeals body.

The football body already was investigating the three clubs for refusing to denounce their affiliation with the breakaway plan.

Barcelona up against Real Madrid at Camp Nou during their El Clasico in October 2020. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

However, the proceedings have now been suspended after being notified by the Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL. UEFA told Reuters on Tuesday:

UEFA's comments as regards Champions League participating teams

"Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season's UEFA club competitions today."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports quoting Reuters reports the process of punishing the above-named clubs could be resumed at a later date.

The publication added that Juve, Barca and Real are yet to distance themselves from the failed project with nine others already withdrew their support.

Juve chief Andrea Agnelli who founded the Super League insisted earlier this month that the idea was to save the football industry hit by coronavirus pandemic contrary to the coup it was perceived to be.

The Italian League giants struggled to qualify for the UCL next season after sealing a fourth-place finish on Serie A final day last campaign.

