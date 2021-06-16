Antonio Rudiger appeared to take a chunk out of Paul Pogba's back as France battled Germany to a 1-0 win

Rudiger incredibly escaped punishment for his actions despite Pogba appealing to the referee for intervention

The incident evoked memories of Luis Suarez when he bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup

Fans were treated to bizarre scenes on Tuesday night, June 15, after Antonio Rudiger appeared to try to bite Paul Pogba's back during France's Euro 2020 meeting with Germany.

Antonio Rudiger appeared to take a chunk out of Paul Pogba's back as France battled Germany to a 1-0 win. Photo: Sky News.

Source: Twitter

The incident happened towards the end of the first half of the tense encounter played in Munich.

Metro UK reports Rudiger seemed to show his frustration moments before the break as he tried to take a chomp out of Pogba sparking a tussle between the pair.

Replays from the incident showed Pogba give a belated scream as he appealed to the referee for intervention.

However, the incident was not subjected to any VAR review, with Rudiger escaping unpunished.

Whereas it remains unclear what prompted Rudiger to bite the Man United midfielder, his actions brought back memories of Luis Suarez's antics during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

At the time, the Uruguayan took a chunk out of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, with the forward's actions earning Jim a four-month ban.

While this was the third time Suarez had bitten an opponent, it remains to be seen what punishment Rudiger would face if the incident is reviewed again.

Football fans and pundits have since delved into the Tuesday incident, with Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright left confused.

"When you see Pogba’s reaction, it felt like a bite. But I don’t really understand what he was trying to do there really," said Patrick Vieira on ITV Sport during the half-time interval.

Wright added:"If he’s bitten him there he’s going to flinch. He’s not flinched at all. He’s not flinched there. I don’t know what’s happened there."

France, meanwhile, went on to win the tie 1-0, thanks to an own goal from Mats Hummels.

