Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team started their EURO 2020 campaign on a winning note

Before their first match against Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo rejected Coca-Cola at a press conference

Ronaldo's action of rejecting the soft-drink brand during the press conference was believed by fans to be the reason for the company's loss but that may not be the case

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo rejected soft-drink brand Coca-Cola during a press conference before his country's opening game at the EURO 2020 competition.

This happened on Monday, June 14, when Cristiano Ronaldo as the captain of the Portuguese national team was speaking to the media about himself and his teammates' preparation for the championship.

And while speaking to the people of the press, Cristiano Ronaldo spotted two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him and he immediately moved them away and picked a bottle of water.

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo is known as a footballer who does not take sugary soft drinks and has never also been spotted with alcohol.

Years back, Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear that he won't be taking alcohol because of the effect it had on his late father who was an officer.

According to the report on GMS and Guardian UK, Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to snub Coca-Cola at the press conference is said to have cost the company massive loss hours later.

Coca-Cola’s share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo’s gesture, a 1.6% dip. The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn – a drop of $4bn.

But in another development on dividendmax, Coca-Cola had their dividend day on June 14 and Ronaldo's action might not be the reason for their loss.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score two goals for Portugal in their first game at EURO 2020 as they kicked off their title defence on a winning note.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Hungary vs Portugal ended in a 3-0 win as two late goals from Raphael Guerrero and Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace earned the defending champions maximum points.

The Selecao should have buried the game in the first half as Diogo Jota and Ronaldo missed scoring opportunities.

Liverpool star Jota had the first real chance of the game as he forced a left-handed save from the Hungarian keeper.

The 24-year-old also got himself into a scoring position after making a delightful turn inside the box but shot straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

It was Ronaldo’s turn to miss a sitter as the Juventus forward could not keep the ball down from two-yards out.

