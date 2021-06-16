Jamie Vardy is now a proud owner of minority shares in the American football club Rochester Rhinos

The English football star already owns an academy in the UK which gives non-league players a chance to express themselves

Vardy still has a deal with Leicester City until 2023 where he has won the Premier League and the FA Cup titles

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy may have started planning his exit strategy from active football after becoming a co-owner of an American football club Rochester Rhinos.

The Premier League and FA Cup winner was said to have bought a minor stake in the New York-based outfit despite having a deal with the Foxes until the summer of 2023.

Sources say that the former England international has been in contact with the Dworkin family - the club owners since 2016 negotiating a deal for close to two years or more according to Sky Sports and ESPN.

Jamie Vardy all smiles after becoming a co-owner of an American football club Rochester Rhinos.

Source: Instagram

The publication further revealed that Vardy is trying to re-create the success he achieved with his V9 academy with his new outfit.

His outfit in England gave a second chance to non-League players who the forward felt were good enough to play in professional football.

Meanwhile, Rochester has now signed a partnership with Empire United Soccer Academy to provide a pathway for Rhinos into the first team for elite local players.

What Jamie Vardy said on Instagram:

"I'm really excited to be part of the Rhinos. I've been looking at opportunities in the United States for a while, but there was something about Rochester and the Rhinos that just felt right."

Rochester, formed in 1996, have not competed at any level for four years, but they have won the national championships four times and are the only non-MLS team to have won the US Open Cup.

With Vardy involved, they plan to field a team again in 2022.

